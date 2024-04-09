Tokyo Shares Open Higher After US Tech Gains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following gains of tech-related shares on Wall Street, with investors looking ahead to key US inflation data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.56 percent, or 219.69 points, to 39,566.73, while the broader Topix index added 0.43 percent, or 11.81 points, to 2,740.13.
The Dollar fetched 151.82 Yen against 151.85 yen in New York and 151.78 yen in Tokyo on Monday.
"Japanese shares are expected to grow steadily, mainly as the yen continues to weaken against the dollar in the 151 yen range," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.
Traders were also waiting for key US consumer price readings due Wednesday that are expected to influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decisions.
Wall Street stocks finished near flat Monday, but the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index nudged higher and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also closed up.
In Tokyo trading, semiconductor-linked shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron jumping 1.96 percent to 38,400 and Advantest rising 1.16 percent to 6,037 yen.
Shin-Etsu Chemical gained 3.15 percent to 6,387 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported that the firm would build its first new plant to make chip materials in Japan in 56 years.
Sony Group advanced 0.16 percent to 12,820 yen, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.09 percent to 45,340 yen.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt
More Stories From World
-
Trump jurors to be asked if they attend rallies, follow him on social media2 minutes ago
-
'TikTok Taoiseach': Simon Harris to be confirmed as youngest Irish PM11 minutes ago
-
Barcelona beware: Old boy Dembele on a mission for PSG in Champions League clash11 minutes ago
-
Eclipse can't stop Masters stars from shining in practice11 minutes ago
-
Ecuador's ex-VP Glas hospitalized after capture: prison authority12 minutes ago
-
UNGA chief urges UN Security Council to ‘end the bloodshed’ in Gaza31 minutes ago
-
Frattesi late show pushes Inter close to title glory42 minutes ago
-
'Spectacular' total eclipse leaves North Americans spellbound1 hour ago
-
'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA1 hour ago
-
Rudi Voeller extends deal as Germany sporting director until 20268 hours ago
-
CPJ calls on Taliban to drop plans to restrict Facebook access in Afghanistan8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - collated9 hours ago