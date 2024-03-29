Tokyo Stocks Rebound After US Records
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Tokyo markets opened higher on Friday after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at new record highs on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.48 percent, or 193.04 points, to 40,361.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.58 percent, or 16.03 points, to 2,766.84.
"Tokyo shares are expected to start strong after the Dow and the S&P 500 hit all-time highs," brokerage house Monex said.
"In this environment, a key point will be to see if the Nikkei can move even higher after a round of buying in the morning."
Investors were optimistic that the Tokyo bourse could extend recent surges in the coming days, Nomura Securities said.
"We are seeing high hopes for semiconductor shares on the back of AI-driven demand," it said.
"There are also hopes for value shares as the Tokyo Stock Exchange drives corporate governance reforms.
Investors are expecting further gains in Tokyo."
Among major shares, Toyota rose 0.18 percent to 3,813 Yen and Fast Retailing climbed 1.33 percent to 47,330 yen.
Semiconductor shares also firmed. Tokyo Electron gained 0.10 percent to 39,300 yen and Advantest added 0.24 percent to 6,711.
Video game giant Sega Sammy soared 8.01 percent to 2,016 yen after announcing 240 further job cuts in Europe to increase its profitability in the region.
Many stock markets around Asia, including Hong Kong, were closed for Good Friday.
Among those trading, Seoul was up 0.2 percent, while Taipei gained 0.5 percent.
The Dollar stood at 151.42 yen, nearly flat from 151.39 yen in New York.
The euro was little changed against the dollar at $1.0783, while the pound stood at $1.2628, compared to $1.2619 in New York.
Recent Stories
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary
More Stories From World
-
Nations fail to reach pandemic accord: talks to resume April13 minutes ago
-
Bus plunges off S.Africa bridge killing 45: ministry8 hours ago
-
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma barred from May election8 hours ago
-
Tax the rich: slow progress on the international front8 hours ago
-
Bus plunges off S.Africa bridge killing 45: ministry8 hours ago
-
Russia sentences journalist to 2 years in prison, detains others8 hours ago
-
France asks for foreign help for Olympics security: officials9 hours ago
-
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms9 hours ago
-
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor9 hours ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time9 hours ago
-
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women9 hours ago
-
Russia says 'evidence' links Ukraine to Moscow attack9 hours ago