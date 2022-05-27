UrduPoint.com

Toronto Police Chief Confirms Man With Rifle Near Elementary School Killed - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) A man with a rifle near an elementary school, whose appearance caused the authorities to decide to put three schools in Toronto on lockdown, has been killed, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer confirmed on Thursday, according to CBC.

The suspect confronted police and now he is dead, the report cited Ramer as saying on Thursday.

The officers responding on the scene shot the man, the report said.

"There is no wide threat to public safety," the Toronto Police Department police said via Twitter after the officers killed the man.

Ramer also confirmed that two police officers have been transported to the hospital, but were not injured and have been already released.

The police chief said the situation was "very impactful" and urged residents to remain vigilant.

The Toronto District School board said on Thursday that three local schools were on lockdown after law enforcement reportedly received reports of an individual with a rifle near them.

