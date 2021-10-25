TotalEnergies, Saudi Aramco Launch First Two Service Stations on Joint Retail Network

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) French oil and gas company TotalEnergies and Saudi Arabia's petroleum and natural gas giant Aramco have teamed up to launch two retail service stations in Riyadh.

"Aramco and TotalEnergies have launched the first two service stations of their joint retail network in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, and Saihat, in the country's Eastern Province," Aramco said in a statement.

The network includes Aramco and TotalEnergies branded petrol stations that will provide fuel and retail services to motorists.

The announcement was made after the signing of a 50:50 Joint Venture Agreement in 2019 between Aramco and TotalEnergies aimed at upgrading a network of 270 service stations and expand the range of available retail services in Saudi Arabia.

"With our longstanding partner TotalEnergies, we are creating a premium network that will enhance the experience of Saudi Arabia's motorists and travelers... With our entry into retail, we aim to deliver the best experience possible for customers, while creating opportunities for Saudis to pursue careers in retail and marketing," President and CEO of Aramco Amin H. Nasser said.

TotalEnergies CEO and Chairman Patrick Pouyanne added that the opening of the two stations is another means to restate TotalEnergies' partnership with Aramco and marks a new milestone in the company's 10-year presence in Saudi Arabia.

The stations are equipped with solar panels and house small convenience stores, a variety of car services, fuel and premium cafes.