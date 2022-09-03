UrduPoint.com

Traffic Through Bosphorus Strait Resumed After Vessel Breakdown - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Traffic Through Bosphorus Strait Resumed After Vessel Breakdown - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Maritime traffic through the Bosphorus Strait has been restored following the breakdown of a cargo ship that was heading to Ukraine, Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT reported on Saturday, citing the Turkish Coast Guard.

Earlier in the day, the movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait was temporarily suspended due to an incident involving the 107-meter-long (351-foot-long) cargo ship Briza, which broke down en route from Istanbul to Ukraine.

According to the broadcaster, the crucial maritime passageway has resumed operations.

This is the second time the Bosphorus Strait suspends navigation over a vessel accident this week. On Thursday, the LADY ZEHMA cargo ship ran aground in the strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. Maritime traffic was promptly resumed after the ship was refloated.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Traffic Istanbul From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

2 hours ago
 Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

11 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

11 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

11 hours ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.