Traffic Through Bosphorus Strait Resumed After Vessel Breakdown - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Maritime traffic through the Bosphorus Strait has been restored following the breakdown of a cargo ship that was heading to Ukraine, Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT reported on Saturday, citing the Turkish Coast Guard.

Earlier in the day, the movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait was temporarily suspended due to an incident involving the 107-meter-long (351-foot-long) cargo ship Briza, which broke down en route from Istanbul to Ukraine.

According to the broadcaster, the crucial maritime passageway has resumed operations.

This is the second time the Bosphorus Strait suspends navigation over a vessel accident this week. On Thursday, the LADY ZEHMA cargo ship ran aground in the strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. Maritime traffic was promptly resumed after the ship was refloated.