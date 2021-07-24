UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transit Of Russian Gas Through Ukraine After 2024 To Reflect New EU Purchases - Gazprom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:20 PM

Transit of Russian Gas Through Ukraine After 2024 to Reflect New EU Purchases - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The CEO of Russia's energy company Gazprom is not ruling out increasing gas transit through Ukraine after 2024 in accordance with future contracts with the EU, the press service of the company said Saturday.

Alexey Miller has previously told reporters that the energy giant could boost transit after 2024 should it be deemed economically viable and should the transit system of Ukraine remain fit for it. Ukraine's Naftogaz chief in turn said that the transit in exchange for what he called "disadvantageous" purchases of Russian gas was unacceptable.

"We have acquainted ourselves with the statement by Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko.

We note that nobody offered Ukraine to buy Russian gas. The comments by Chairman of the Gazprom Management board Alexey Miller were aimed at our partners among EU countries, first of all, Germany," Gazprom said in a statement.

"We are talking about the transit volumes through Ukraine after 2024 in accordance with the new purchases of Russian gas by the companies of EU countries under new contracts, and also about our related concerns regarding the issue of decarbonization of the EU economy, among other things," the company added.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Company Germany Buy Gas All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

21 minutes ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

51 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

1 hour ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.