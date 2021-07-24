Transit of Russian Gas Through Ukraine After 2024 to Reflect New EU Purchases - Gazprom

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The CEO of Russia's energy company Gazprom is not ruling out increasing gas transit through Ukraine after 2024 in accordance with future contracts with the EU, the press service of the company said Saturday.

Alexey Miller has previously told reporters that the energy giant could boost transit after 2024 should it be deemed economically viable and should the transit system of Ukraine remain fit for it. Ukraine's Naftogaz chief in turn said that the transit in exchange for what he called "disadvantageous" purchases of Russian gas was unacceptable.

"We have acquainted ourselves with the statement by Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko.

We note that nobody offered Ukraine to buy Russian gas. The comments by Chairman of the Gazprom Management board Alexey Miller were aimed at our partners among EU countries, first of all, Germany," Gazprom said in a statement.

"We are talking about the transit volumes through Ukraine after 2024 in accordance with the new purchases of Russian gas by the companies of EU countries under new contracts, and also about our related concerns regarding the issue of decarbonization of the EU economy, among other things," the company added.