Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall on South Coast of Cuba - US Meteorologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Tropical storm Elsa on Monday has reached Cuba and made landfall on the island's southern coast, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced.

"Tropical Storm #Elsa Advisory 21A: Elsa Making Landfall On the South Coast of Cuba While Bringing Flooding Rains," the NHC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Granma daily reported that over 200,000 Cubans had been evacuated ahead of the approaching storm.