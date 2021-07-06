UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall On South Coast Of Cuba - US Meteorologists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall on South Coast of Cuba - US Meteorologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Tropical storm Elsa on Monday has reached Cuba and made landfall on the island's southern coast, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced.

"Tropical Storm #Elsa Advisory 21A: Elsa Making Landfall On the South Coast of Cuba While Bringing Flooding Rains," the NHC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Granma daily reported that over 200,000 Cubans had been evacuated ahead of the approaching storm.

Related Topics

Storm Cuba Rains

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

2 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

34 minutes ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

34 minutes ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

34 minutes ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

38 minutes ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.