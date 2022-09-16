Trudeau Announces Members of Canada Delegation to Attend Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the members of the delegation who will head to the United Kingdom for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he and Their Excellencies the Right Honorable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will travel to the United Kingdom on September 16, 2022, to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place in London on September 19, 2022. Prime Minister Trudeau will be accompanied by Sophie Gregoire Trudeau," the statement said on Thursday.

Two former Governors General of Canada, Michaelle Jean and David Johnston, will also join the delegation attending the queen's funeral, the statement said.

In addition, former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chretien, Paul Martin and Steven Harper, as well as former and current High Commissioners for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and Ralph Goodale, will also join the delegation, the statement said.

In addition, representatives from the First Nations as well as Canada's Federal institutions, law enforcement and military personnel will also be part of the delegation, among them members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Armed Forces, the statement added.

Earlier this week, Trudeau declared that Monday, September 19, would be a National Day of Mourning to honor the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.