Trump Blasts Senate Republicans For 'Terrible' Infrastructure Deal - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has blasted Senate Republicans for striking a deal with Democratic counterparts on a near $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Earlier in the day, a bipartisan group of senators, including Rob Portman, a Republican, and Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, agreed on a $987 billion Dollars package, which includes some $550 billion in new Federal spending.

"Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on 'infrastructure'... This will be a victory for the Biden Administration and Democrats, and will be heavily used in the 2022 election. It is a loser for the USA, a terrible deal, and makes the Republicans look weak, foolish, and dumb," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump, in particular, took aim at Republican senator Mitt Romney, who he called a "super RINO" acronym for "Republican In Name Only," a term used to describe Republicans who are perceived to legislate like democrats.

Trump, who despite not holding any office continues to wield significant influence over the Republican Party, threatened GOP lawmakers with stiff opposition at Primary elections should they go through with the deal.

The bill, whose price tag would reach $1.2 trillion if extended for eight years, includes some $40 billion on bridge repair and rehabilitation, while $17.5 billion will be invested in projects that are either large or complex for traditional funding programs. Also, about $39 billion will be invested to modernize transit and to improve accessibility for people with disabilities and for the elderly. Some $73 billion will be devoted to clean drinking water and $21 billion will got to environmental remediation.

