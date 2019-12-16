Trump Demands Apology From Former FBI Director Comey for Illegal Surveillance

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded apology from the former FBI director, James Comey, for illegal surveillance of his campaign staff in 2016.

"So now Comey's admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he's only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Comey admitted that he was "overconfident" in the process used by the bureau to get a court-ordered wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Remarks came after last week, the Justice Department Office of the Inspector General released its findings of the beginnings of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation launched by the FBI.

The report said it found the Russia probe to have "serious performance failures" by FBI officials, but it had no political bias or improper motivation.

US Attorney General William Barr said in a press release the investigation was intrusive and based on thinnest of suspicions.

In May 2018, Trump asked the Justice Department to find out if the FBI meddled in his presidential campaign through surveillance carried out by moles under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant process.