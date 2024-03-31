Trump ‘hasn’t Got The Brains’ For Dictatorship, His Ex-adviser Says
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Ex-US National Security Advisor John Bolton says his former boss, former President Donald Trump “doesn’t have the brains” to be a dictator, as questions arise about what a second Trump term would look like.
Conservative French newspaper Le Figaro asked Bolton if Trump had dictatorial tendencies in an interview published earlier this week.
“He hasn’t got the brains! He’s a property developer for God’s sake!” Bolton replied.
Now a vocal critic of Trump, Bolton served as the former president’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. Bolton had previously served as US ambassador to the UN during George W Bush’s presidency, developing a reputation as a foreign policy hawk.
Trump, the lone remaining contender for the Republican presidential nomination, is set to face President Joe Biden in the November presidential elections.
According to press reports, Trump met with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier this month, marking his embrace of autocratic leaders who are part of pushing back on democratic norms.
He has offered praise for several foreign leaders of nations the U.S. views as adversaries. The former president said he has received “beautiful letters” from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “very good person.”
In the past, Trump has claimed he would not be a dictator if he were reelected, “except for day one.”
In the interview, Bolton argued that “it is very likely that Trump will leave NATO if he is reelected.”
Trump has long criticized NATO members for failing to spend 2 percent of their GDP and threatened to leave the organization while in office. After telling Putin he could do what he pleases for delinquent NATO members, Trump has doubled down on his claims.
“Trump, when he has an idea, comes back to it again and again, then gets distracted, forgets, but eventually comes back to it and acts on it. That’s why leaving NATO is a real possibility. A lot of people think it’s just a negotiating tool, but I don’t think so,” Bolton said in the interview, translated by The Telegraph.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine's Lviv region: governor1 minute ago
-
Bassirou Diomaye Faye, from prison to president of Senegal2 minutes ago
-
8 dead in car bomb at north Syria market: monitor12 minutes ago
-
Strikes hit Gaza as Egyptian TV says truce talks to resume22 minutes ago
-
China, Japan hold talks on water release from crippled nuclear power plant1 hour ago
-
Chinese educationist working for skill development of Pakistani youth, job placement1 hour ago
-
Major challenges lie ahead for Senegal's next president1 hour ago
-
63% of Japanese say they are in financial stress, poll shows1 hour ago
-
Cambodia plans to add 7 tangible, 3 intangible cultural properties to UNESCO's heritage listing: PM1 hour ago
-
China's commercial vehicle output, sales up in first 2 months1 hour ago
-
Saudi wise leadership provides great services to Prophet’s Mosque1 hour ago
-
Translation service fosters inclusivity at Grand Mosque1 hour ago