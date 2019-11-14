Trump Monitoring Reports of California School Shooting - White House

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the ongoing reports about the shooting at the Saugus High School in California, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Thursday.

"The President is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita," Deere said. "The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."