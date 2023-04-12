WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden may not even be able to run for reelection in 2024, former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox news, claiming there may be something wrong with the incumbent.

"I think it's almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don't see how it's possible.

But there's something wrong," Trump said on Tuesday, when asked if he thinks Biden will run for re-election. "I don't think he can."

Trump has already announced his candidacy for 2024, while Biden has said he intends to run but is not ready to formally announce his plans. In February, former White House physician Ronny Jackson accused the Biden administration of concealing information about the state of the president's health. Biden, the oldest person to take the presidential oath, turned 80 years old in November 2022.