WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) US President Donald Trump during a telephone call praised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for his support in the release of two Western hostages in Taliban captivity, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to express appreciation for President Ghani's support in freeing hostages Kevin King and Timothy Weeks," Deere said in the release on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US national Kevin King and Australian national Timothy Weeks were handed over to foreign forces in Afghanistan in exchange for three senior commanders of the Haqqani network, which is part of the Taliban.

The two men, both American University lecturers, were kidnapped by the Taliban in 2016.

Trump and Ghani also discussed the Afghan peace process, emphasizing that a reduction in violence in the country is crucial to making progress on any intra-Afghan negotiations.

Both leaders reaffirmed their mutual mission to defeat terrorist threats against the United States and Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope on Tuesday that the latest prisoner exchange, along with a reduction in violence in Kabul the past few days, may lead to success in the intra-Afghan peace talks.