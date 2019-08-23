Trump Says He Will Respond to New Chinese Tariffs 'This Afternoon'

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday said he will respond to the newly announced Chinese tariffs later in the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday said he will respond to the newly announced Chinese tariffs later in the day.

"I will be responding to China's tariffs this afternoon," Trump said via Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of US goods, with some taking effect on September 1 and others on December 15. The latter batch will also include a 25 percent duty on American cars.