Trump Says Made Deal With Moderna to Deliver 100Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that his administration has made an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Moderna to deliver 100 million doses of their novel coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available.

"This evening, I'm pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver one hundred million doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate," Trump said on Tuesday evening.

Moderna said in a company statement that the US government awarded the company $1.5 billion for 100 million doses of its vaccine once it is ready. The vaccine is currently going through a clinical trials phase, which began on July 27.

Moderna also said the US government will have the option to purchase an additional 400 million doses of the vaccine if needed.

The Trump administration has said a novel coronavirus vaccine is expected to be available by early 2021.