Trump Says Results of Watchdog Report on Russia Probe 'Far Worse' Than Expected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in remarks at the White House that the results of the Justice Department Inspector General's report on the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion were far worse than expected.

"It is incredible, far worse than I ever would have thought possible," Trump said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Justice Department Office of the Inspector General released its findings of the beginnings of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation launched by the FBI.

The report said it found the Russia probe to have "serious performance failures" by FBI officials, but it had no political bias or improper motivation.

Trump said the FBI investigation was an attempt to overthrow him and added that he will receive additional briefings on it later.

US Attorney General William Barr said in a press release the investigation was intrusive and based on thinnest of suspicions.

In April, the final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation said it did not find evidence to determine a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 US presidential election.

In May 2018, Trump asked the Justice Department to find out if the FBI meddled in his presidential campaign through surveillance carried out by moles under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant process.