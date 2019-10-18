UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Lives

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday thanked Syria's Kurds for reaching an agreement with Turkey to implement a five-day ceasefire in northern Syria, saying the deal announced earlier in the day would save lives.

"As a group, I want to thank the Kurds, because they were incredibly happy with this solution. This is a solution that really saved their lives, frankly," Trump said.

