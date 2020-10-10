Trump to Hold First Rally Since COVID-19 Diagnosis On Monday in Florida - Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump will hold his first rally since his novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis on Monday in Sanford, Florida, his campaign announced in a statement on Friday.

"Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event in Sanford, Florida on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT [11:00 p.m. GMT]," the campaign said.