UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Refuses To Take Part In NATO Exercises In Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:21 AM

Tunisia Refuses to Take Part in NATO Exercises in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

The Tunisian Defense Ministry denied on Wednesday reports about the intention of the country's military to take part in the Sea Breeze exercises of NATO and the US Sixth Fleet in the Black Sea

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Tunisian Defense Ministry denied on Wednesday reports about the intention of the country's military to take part in the Sea Breeze exercises of NATO and the US Sixth Fleet in the Black Sea.

"We confirm that the Tunisian Defense Ministry is not participating in NATO's exercise Sea Breeze in the Black Sea, in contrast to what is claimed by foreign media," the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, in an official press release on the website of the US Navy, Tunisia is mentioned as one of the 32 countries participating in the exercise.

"Tunisia received an invitation to participate in naval exercises under the leadership of the Sixth Fleet, but did not accept it. The Tunisian army cannot participate in such maneuvers," Tunisian Defense Ministry spokesman Muhammad Zakari said, as quoted by the TAP agency.

Related Topics

NATO Army Same Tunisia Media

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Leaked UN climate report a call to 'act'

1 minute ago

Spanish Court OKs Extradition of Software Mogul Jo ..

11 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

2 hours ago

Greece Cancels Curfew, Mandatory Masks Outdoors

11 minutes ago

Govt constructing 10 new dams to over come energy ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.