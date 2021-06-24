Tunisia Refuses to Take Part in NATO Exercises in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

The Tunisian Defense Ministry denied on Wednesday reports about the intention of the country's military to take part in the Sea Breeze exercises of NATO and the US Sixth Fleet in the Black Sea

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Tunisian Defense Ministry denied on Wednesday reports about the intention of the country's military to take part in the Sea Breeze exercises of NATO and the US Sixth Fleet in the Black Sea.

"We confirm that the Tunisian Defense Ministry is not participating in NATO's exercise Sea Breeze in the Black Sea, in contrast to what is claimed by foreign media," the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, in an official press release on the website of the US Navy, Tunisia is mentioned as one of the 32 countries participating in the exercise.

"Tunisia received an invitation to participate in naval exercises under the leadership of the Sixth Fleet, but did not accept it. The Tunisian army cannot participate in such maneuvers," Tunisian Defense Ministry spokesman Muhammad Zakari said, as quoted by the TAP agency.