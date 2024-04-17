Open Menu

Turkey Accuses Israel's Netanyahu Of Using War 'to Stay In Power'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of taking advantage of regional tensions "to stay in power"

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of taking advantage of regional tensions "to stay in power".

"It is clear that Netanyahu is trying to drag the region into war to stay in power," Fidan told a news conference in Doha, more than six months into the Israel-Gaza war.

Speaking alongside Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani,

Fidan said that there was a "persistent" threat that Gaza war would spread in the region.

"We will redouble our efforts to end this war," Fidan said.

He also said that he spoke for "three hours" in Doha on Wednesday with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and other political leaders of the Palestinian group, also talked about ceasefire.

Haniyeh is due to visit Turkey this weekend as a guest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been a virulent critic of Israeli leaders since the Gaza war began.

ach-rba/dl/ami/

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Turkey Gaza Visit Doha Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

1 minute ago
 Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

1 minute ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

1 minute ago
 Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to cli ..

Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi

12 minutes ago
 Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

4 minutes ago
 Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complic ..

Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks

4 minutes ago
Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward are ..

Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward areas of Sindh: Jam Shoro

5 minutes ago
 Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but n ..

Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but not majority: exit poll

4 minutes ago
 Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protect ..

Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protection: EU watchdog

1 minute ago
 US university cancels Muslim student's graduation ..

US university cancels Muslim student's graduation speech after pro-Israel groups ..

1 minute ago
 Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate in Bajaur

Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate in Bajaur

1 minute ago
 House Republicans finally announce vote for $61 bn ..

House Republicans finally announce vote for $61 bn in Ukraine aid

1 minute ago

More Stories From World