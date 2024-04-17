Turkey Accuses Israel's Netanyahu Of Using War 'to Stay In Power'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of taking advantage of regional tensions "to stay in power"
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of taking advantage of regional tensions "to stay in power".
"It is clear that Netanyahu is trying to drag the region into war to stay in power," Fidan told a news conference in Doha, more than six months into the Israel-Gaza war.
Speaking alongside Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani,
Fidan said that there was a "persistent" threat that Gaza war would spread in the region.
"We will redouble our efforts to end this war," Fidan said.
He also said that he spoke for "three hours" in Doha on Wednesday with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and other political leaders of the Palestinian group, also talked about ceasefire.
Haniyeh is due to visit Turkey this weekend as a guest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been a virulent critic of Israeli leaders since the Gaza war began.
