UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Jails 3 Gunmen For Shooting At US Embassy In Ankara - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:19 PM

Turkey Jails 3 Gunmen for Shooting at US Embassy in Ankara - Reports

A Turkish court gave prison time to three men on Thursday accused of a drive-by shooting at the US Embassy in Ankara in August last year, media said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A Turkish court gave prison time to three men on Thursday accused of a drive-by shooting at the US Embassy in Ankara in August last year, media said.

Ahmet Celikten, Osman Gundas and Ersin Bayram were sentenced to terms ranging between three and 10 years, the NTV news channel said.

A fourth man who owned the car used in the shooting was acquitted.

The defendants admitted their wrongdoing, saying they acted under influence. They had fired six shots at the building but no one had been injured.

Ankara condemned the incident that came during a period of heightened tensions between the two countries prompted by US sanctions and a slumping Turkish economy. The Turkish presidential spokesman said it was an attempt to create chaos.

Related Topics

Injured Car Man Ankara August Media Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

36 minutes ago

PAC body pends Info Ministry's audit report

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Davis Cup Finals results

2 minutes ago

Moscow Dismisses NYT Claims About Alleged Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister, US president hold telephonic conve ..

2 minutes ago

US, Russian Officials Discuss Consular Legal Matte ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.