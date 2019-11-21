Turkey Jails 3 Gunmen for Shooting at US Embassy in Ankara - Reports

A Turkish court gave prison time to three men on Thursday accused of a drive-by shooting at the US Embassy in Ankara in August last year, media said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A Turkish court gave prison time to three men on Thursday accused of a drive-by shooting at the US Embassy in Ankara in August last year, media said.

Ahmet Celikten, Osman Gundas and Ersin Bayram were sentenced to terms ranging between three and 10 years, the NTV news channel said.

A fourth man who owned the car used in the shooting was acquitted.

The defendants admitted their wrongdoing, saying they acted under influence. They had fired six shots at the building but no one had been injured.

Ankara condemned the incident that came during a period of heightened tensions between the two countries prompted by US sanctions and a slumping Turkish economy. The Turkish presidential spokesman said it was an attempt to create chaos.