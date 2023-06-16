Turkey Names Ex-Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bilgic as New Ambassador to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan named former Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic as the new ambassador to Russia, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

The veteran diplomat headed the Turkish consulate in St. Petersburg in Russia between 2011 and 2014.

He has also served as Turkey's ambassador to Serbia and as director general for information at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan appointed a host of ambassadors on Friday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top adviser Mucahit Kucukyilmaz was named as Turkey's ambassador to Algeria, Yunus Demirer to France, Rauf Alp Denktas to Poland, Yavuz Kul to Paraguay, Mustafa Ilker Kilic to Morocco, Mustafa Levent Bilgen to Ukraine and Nuket Kucukel Ezberci to Spain.