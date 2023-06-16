UrduPoint.com

Turkey Names Ex-Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bilgic As New Ambassador To Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Turkey Names Ex-Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bilgic as New Ambassador to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan named former Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic as the new ambassador to Russia, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

The veteran diplomat headed the Turkish consulate in St. Petersburg in Russia between 2011 and 2014.

He has also served as Turkey's ambassador to Serbia and as director general for information at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan appointed a host of ambassadors on Friday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top adviser Mucahit Kucukyilmaz was named as Turkey's ambassador to Algeria, Yunus Demirer to France, Rauf Alp Denktas to Poland, Yavuz Kul to Paraguay, Mustafa Ilker Kilic to Morocco, Mustafa Levent Bilgen to Ukraine and Nuket Kucukel Ezberci to Spain.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey France St. Petersburg Spain Algeria Poland Paraguay Serbia Morocco Tayyip Erdogan Top

Recent Stories

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

6 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

1 hour ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Fore ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand discu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.