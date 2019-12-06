Turkey Retains Right to Resume Syria Offensive If US, Russia Break Promises - Diplomat

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Turkey will resume its onslaught in northeastern Syria if the United States and Russia do not keep their promises to drive Kurdish militias away, a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We retain the right to continue Operation Peace Spring if Russia and the US do not deliver on their commitments. We will not leave Syria until the safe zone has been cleared of terrorists," Hami Aksoy told reporters.

Turkey has repeatedly threatened to restart the operation it halted under a deal announced on October 17 by US Vice President Mike Pence.

The military action was terminated under a separate pact with Russia five days later.

Turkey launched the incursion to push away Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, who it regards as terrorists. It wants to create a "safe" area along its border to encourage Syrian refugees to return home.

Some 370,000 Syrians have voluntarily crossed back since the end of the operation, according to Aksoy. He said the progress in Syria would be on the agenda when the Russian and Turkish presidents meet in Istanbul on January 8.