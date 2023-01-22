Turkey to Hold Presidential Election on May 14 - Erdogan

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Turkey will hold the presidential election on May 14, a month earlier than planned, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"You will vote for the first time in the election, which will be held on May 14," Erdogan said at a meeting with young people in the city of Bursa.

Earlier in January, Erdogan said that Ankara might reschedule the general elections from June 18 to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstance," hinting at holding the vote on May 14.