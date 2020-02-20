Turkey to provide visa exemption to 6 Schengen states

Turkey will provide 90 days visa exemption to six Schengen countries, beginning from March 2, on travel for touristic purposes, said a written statement by the Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday

This step aims to further develop tourism potential, as well as commercial, economic and cultural relations with Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, and the U.K, the statement quoted spokesman Hami Aksoy as saying.

For every 180 days on travel for touristic purposes to Turkey, visa exemption will be provided to the six Schengen countries from March 2 for 90 day-visits, it added.