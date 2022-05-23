Turkey to Start Counter-Terrorist Operations at Borders Soon - Erdogan

Turkey will start counter-terrorist operations at the country's borders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that the decision will be made soon

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkey will start counter-terrorist operations at the country's borders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that the decision will be made soon.

Turkey is currently conducting an operation against the Kurdistan Worker's Party in northern Iraq.

"We will continue securing our borders amid the ongoing attacks. New operations will be launched on our borders soon, and appropriate decisions will be made at a meeting of the Security Council," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.