UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Start Counter-Terrorist Operations At Borders Soon - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Turkey to Start Counter-Terrorist Operations at Borders Soon - Erdogan

Turkey will start counter-terrorist operations at the country's borders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that the decision will be made soon

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkey will start counter-terrorist operations at the country's borders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that the decision will be made soon.

Turkey is currently conducting an operation against the Kurdistan Worker's Party in northern Iraq.

"We will continue securing our borders amid the ongoing attacks. New operations will be launched on our borders soon, and appropriate decisions will be made at a meeting of the Security Council," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.

Related Topics

Turkey Iraq Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Over 70% of Spain's Land Facing Desertification - ..

Over 70% of Spain's Land Facing Desertification - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Aerial support to be sought from NDMA for combatin ..

Aerial support to be sought from NDMA for combating large scale fires in future: ..

4 minutes ago
 CCPO pays homage to police martyrs

CCPO pays homage to police martyrs

4 minutes ago
 Wall Street Backs Off From Bear Market Territory o ..

Wall Street Backs Off From Bear Market Territory on Bargain-Hunting After Stocks ..

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Imran ..

Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Imran Riaz in two cases

10 minutes ago
 Acting Governor calls out for Balochistan's develo ..

Acting Governor calls out for Balochistan's development on scientific basis

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.