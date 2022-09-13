Turkey, UN Preparing Ideas on Export of Russian Grain to World Markets - Diplomatic Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Ankara, together with the UN, is working on mechanisms to bring Russian grain to world markets, which are expected to be discussed by the Turkish and Russian leaders at the upcoming SCO summit in Samarkand, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Now, this issue is being worked out by our relevant departments in coordination with the UN. All developed mechanisms and ideas will be presented to the presidents of Turkey and Russia during their scheduled meeting in Samarkand," the source said.