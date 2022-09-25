UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Drones Capture Images Of Greek Military Equipment On Aegean Islands - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Turkey's Drones Capture Images of Greek Military Equipment on Aegean Islands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Turkish military drones captured images of the illegal deployment of Greek armored vehicles on the Aegean islands with non-military status, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.

Turkish drones filmed two Greek landing ships that were en route to Midilli and Sisam in the Aegean Sea, according to the report. The ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armored vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam, which is illegal since the islands have a non-military status, the news agency said.

Athens' actions are unacceptable and go against international law, Turkish security services told the news agency.

Turkey has been at odds with Greece for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict several times. A new round of tensions flared up on August 23, when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to escort F-16 fighters of the Turkish air force performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes Island at the altitude of 10,000 feet.

Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry have denied Turkey's claims they used S-300 to target the aircraft.

Tensions between Athens and Ankara further escalated on September 3, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continue. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara expected objectivity from NATO in connection with the use of S-300 systems by Greece against Turkish aircraft. According to Akar, Athens ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship with Ankara.

