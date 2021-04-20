UrduPoint.com
Turkey's E-7T AWACS Conducts Flyover Mission Over Romania - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:42 PM

Turkey's E-7T AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) aircraft flew above Romania in its first flyover mission in the airspace of a NATO-allied country, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Turkey's E-7T AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) aircraft flew above Romania in its first flyover mission in the airspace of a NATO-allied country, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"As part of NATO Assurance Measures, Turkish E-7T AWACS aircraft conducted a mission over a NATO allied country airspace for the first time.

Air picture was shared via Link-16 with Romanian Control Reporting Center during the mission conducted on the 16th of April over Romania," the ministry said on its website.

The Ministry also stated that "as part of the mission conducted over Romania, surface picture and electronic support activities were also performed and relayed to CAOC (Combined Air Operations Centre) Torrejon in Spain." The ministry shared some of the videos and photographs from the mission on its official website and Twitter account.

