UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Third NPP May Be Constructed In Thrace Region - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Turkey's third nuclear power plant (NPP) can be constructed in the region of Thrace located in the European part of the country, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez told the TRT Haber broadcaster on Tuesday.

Turkey and Russia have been working on the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish southern province of Mersin.

Earlier in November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara and Moscow were also discussing the construction of two more NPPs in Turkey. One of them will be built in the city Sinop. Meanwhile, various options are being considered for the construction of the third NPP.

"The option of Trakya (Thrace) is being considered. We are currently carrying out research work on the spot, we are evaluating (the terrain)," Donmez told the broadcaster.

