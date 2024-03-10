Open Menu

Turki Al Al-Sheikh: 20 Million People Visit Riyadh Season 2023

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh said that 20 million people visited Riyadh Season 2023 from inside and outside the Kingdom, thanks to the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The 2023 Riyadh Season witnessed many achievements as it hosted several major entertainment events and activities, the most prominent of which are three international boxing fights and a martial arts fight, in addition to tennis, snooker, padel and skiing tournaments, and Riyadh Season Football Cup Championship, in addition to hosting the Egypt Cup, and the opening of the Kingdom Arena, which was built in record time.

Many plays, artistic concerts, and the “Joy” party for entertainment makers were also hosted, with the presence of a group of international and Arab celebrities.

