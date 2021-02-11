UrduPoint.com
Thu 11th February 2021

Turkish Defense Minister Says Ankara Ready to Share Military Knowledge With Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that Ankara was ready to enhance Iraq's military capabilities by sharing its knowledge and experience as a NATO member.

During his speech in the northeastern province of Kars, where a joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military drill is taking place, the minister also boasted that, since 2016, Turkish border operations had thwarted creation of a corridor by terrorist groups in northern Syria.

Akar stressed that without Turkish forces protecting the locals from the alleged threat of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the refugee flow would have been "considerable," according to the official Anadolu news agency,

The PKK is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq ” the former designates the PKK as a terrorist organization.

The (PYD) is a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party established in Syria and considered as one of the most important Kurdish opposition parties in the country. The YPG is the military wing of the Democratic Union Party, a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party established in Syria and considered as one of the most important Kurdish opposition parties in the country.

