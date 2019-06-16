UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Neutralize 7 PKK Militants In Northern Iraq - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Turkish Forces Neutralize 7 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Turkish forces have neutralized at least seven militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the course of air operations held in northern Iraq, local media reported Sunday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The airstrikes targeted Iraq's Metina and Qandil regions, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The strikes also destroyed weapon pits and shelters of the militants, the ministry added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK members. The Turkish forces are involved in anti-PKK raids across the country and in northern Iraq.

More Stories From World

