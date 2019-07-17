An employee of the Turkish Consulate General was killed in an armed attack in Iraq's Erbil, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) An employee of the Turkish Consulate General was killed in an armed attack in Iraq 's Erbil, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier, Turkish media reported about an armed attack on a restaurant in Erbil, where employees of the Turkish consulate were.

An Iraqi security source told Sputnik earlier in the day that the deputy consul general of Turkey in Erbil had been killed.

"Today, in the second half of the day, an employee of our consulate in Erbil died as a result of a sneaking attack. He was outside the embassy building. We are making efforts jointly with the Iraqi authorities to find the perpetrators of the crime as soon as possible," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.