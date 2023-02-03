UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Urges US Ambassador To 'Take Dirty Hands' Off Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Turkish Interior Minister Urges US Ambassador to 'Take Dirty Hands' Off Turkey

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Friday ordered the US ambassador to Ankara, "take your dirty hands" off the country, accusing him of trying to "provoke" Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Friday ordered the US ambassador to Ankara, "take your dirty hands" off the country, accusing him of trying to "provoke" Turkey.

Earlier in the week, the consulates of Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany in Istanbul stopped receiving visitors after the US warned about possible terrorist attacks. On Thursday, Soylu called the move a "psychological war" against his country.

"I'm talking to the US ambassador ... get your dirty hands off Turkey, I say it very clearly: get your dirty hands off Turkey. I know exactly what you have done, what steps you have taken, how you want to provoke Turkey," Soylu was quoted as saying by Turkey's Haberturk tv channel.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Turkey warned Americans of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places Westerners frequent, especially in the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim and Istiklal areas.

The warning was an update to the January 27 security alert released amid the burning of copies of the Muslim holy book by far-right activists in Europe.

Earlier in January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in protest against the Turkish leadership. A similar protest was carried out by far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida Edwin Wagensveld in the Netherlands, when he tore out pages from a copy of the Muslim holy book and burned them in front of the parliamentary building in The Hague.

Related Topics

Terrorist Protest Europe Interior Minister Turkey Germany Alert The Hague Ankara Istanbul United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Denmark January Muslim TV From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

33 minutes ago
 De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in ..

De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

8 minutes ago
 CPO directs to extend infallible security for Paki ..

CPO directs to extend infallible security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) match ..

8 minutes ago
 PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best heal ..

PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best health facilities: Punjab Caretake ..

8 minutes ago
 Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, ..

Only 41% of Americans Believe Police Treat Black, White People Equally - Poll

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.