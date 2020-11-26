UrduPoint.com
Turkmenistan Advocates Cooperation In Resolvingregional And Global Environmental Problems

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:11 PM

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingregional and global environmental problems

During his speech at the 13th Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum in an online format, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan outlined the position of Turkmenistan on environmental issues

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th November, 2020) During his speech at the 13th Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum in an online format, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan outlined the position of Turkmenistan on environmental issues.
As is known, environmental safety is one of the key vectors of interaction within the framework of the Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum.
Turkmenistan considers environmental protection as one of the most important directions of the state policy of Turkmenistan.

This is manifested in the adopted national plans and programs, as well as in regional and international initiatives of the Government of Turkmenistan.

In particular, the National Strategy on Climate Change and the National Forest Program which are consistent with the principles of the Paris Agreement, are highlighted.
The interaction with the Korean side on the implementation of environmental projects, including cooperation in the field of forestry and air quality monitoring in Turkmenistan was announced.
R.

Meredov recalled that one of the most serious environmental problems in Central Asia is the drying up of the Aral Sea, which is gradually acquiring a global character and has an extremely negative effect on human health. Turkmenistan calls for the development of cooperation in this area.

