UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty-five Babies' Bodies Found In I.Coast Cemetery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:55 PM

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemetery

The bodies of 25 babies wrapped in plastic bags were discovered in a cemetery in Ivory Coast, a local mayor's office said Friday

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The bodies of 25 babies wrapped in plastic bags were discovered in a cemetery in Ivory Coast, a local mayor's office said Friday.

The discovery in Gagnoa, about 230 kilometres (140 miles) from the commercial capital Abidjan, could be linked to a network dealing in human body parts for voodoo-linked rituals, a local source said.

"Twenty-five little bodies wrapped in small black sachets," were found, Gagnoa's deputy mayor Samuel Gnakale told AFP.

He said city officials had expressed their "displeasure" to the heads of the main hospital and owners of private clinics.

An investigation has been launched.

Related Topics

Gagnoa Abidjan Ivory Coast From

Recent Stories

Dr. Yasmin visits Services Hospital

59 seconds ago

'My time is over': Malinga signs off in style as S ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister condemns torture on doctor

1 minute ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

5 minutes ago

US House to Seek Grand Jury Evidence From Mueller ..

5 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.