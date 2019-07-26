Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemetery

(@imziishan)

The bodies of 25 babies wrapped in plastic bags were discovered in a cemetery in Ivory Coast, a local mayor's office said Friday

The discovery in Gagnoa, about 230 kilometres (140 miles) from the commercial capital Abidjan, could be linked to a network dealing in human body parts for voodoo-linked rituals, a local source said.

"Twenty-five little bodies wrapped in small black sachets," were found, Gagnoa's deputy mayor Samuel Gnakale told AFP.

He said city officials had expressed their "displeasure" to the heads of the main hospital and owners of private clinics.

An investigation has been launched.