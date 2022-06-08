UrduPoint.com

Twenty-one Killed In Train Derailment In Central Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Twenty-one killed in train derailment in central Iran

At least 21 people were killed and dozens injured Wednesday when a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas after hitting an excavator beside the track, state media reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 21 people were killed and dozens injured Wednesday when a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas after hitting an excavator beside the track, state media reported.

The train was on its way from the northeastern city of Mashhad to the central city of Yazd and was carrying 348 passengers, according to the national rail authority, when it careered off the track in the desert at 5:30 am (0100 GMT).

Yazd province's emergency organisation chief Ahmad Dehghan said 21 people were killed in the incident, according to the website of state broadcaster IRIB, revising an initial death toll of 17 given by national authorities.

Earlier, national emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told state television that 86 people were injured.

Khaledi had noted that the number of dead may rise, as some injured were in "critical condition". Twenty-four ambulances and three helicopters -- seen on state television airlifting casualties to hospital -- were dispatched to the scene, he said.

Tabas is located in South Khorasan province, roughly 900 kilometres (560 miles) by road from Tehran. The provincial judiciary said arrest warrants have been issued for six people in connection with the accident.

The train "derailed after hitting an excavator" that was near the track, Mir Hassan Moussavi, the deputy head of Iran's state-owned railways, told the state broadcaster.

Rescue teams inspected the overturned carriages as onlookers gathered nearby, pictures posted by the ISNA news agency showed.

One of the pictures showed a yellow excavator on its side by the track.

Five of the train's 11 coaches came off the rails, the Iranian Red Crescent's head of emergency operations, Mehdi Valipour, told state television.

- Investigation - President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his grief over the derailment and offered his condolences to the families of the dead.

He also issued orders for a speedy investigation into the causes of the crash, his office said.

Roads and Urban Development Minister Rostam Ghassemi apologised to Iranians on Twitter and said the ministry was responsible for the incident.

"Hitting the excavator was the main cause of the accident," Ghassemi said, adding that initial reports indicated that the driver only braked after hitting the obstructing vehicle.

"What is clear is the human error, which is more on the part of the driver, and why and how should be investigated more closely," he stressed.

The Tabas prosecutor visited the scene as a judicial investigation was launched, Iranian media reported.

The train derailment comes after a tower block collapsed in southwestern Iran last month killing at least 43 people.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Iran Twitter Driver Road Vehicle Isna Yazd Mashhad Tehran May Media TV From

Recent Stories

Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian ..

Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian bloc

32 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court converts death penalty of convic ..

Lahore High Court converts death penalty of convict to life imprisonment

33 seconds ago
 Woman commits suicide in the area of Lundianwala p ..

Woman commits suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

36 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of murder of two women in Hafizab ..

IGP takes notice of murder of two women in Hafizabad

38 seconds ago
 Korea to help promote technical textiles in Pakist ..

Korea to help promote technical textiles in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Ulema condemn Indian BJP leaders' blasphemous rema ..

Ulema condemn Indian BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.