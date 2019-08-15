UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty-Three People Hospitalized After A321 Plane Hard Landing - Russian Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

Twenty-Three People Hospitalized After A321 Plane Hard Landing - Russian Health Ministry

A total of 23 people, including five children, have been hospitalized as a result of the emergency landing of the Airbus A321 airliner in the Moscow region, the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A total of 23 people, including five children, have been hospitalized as a result of the emergency landing of the Airbus A321 airliner in the Moscow region, the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Simferopol-bound aircraft was forced to make a hard landing soon after taking off from the Moscow region's Zhukovsky Airport after seagulls were sucked into both of its engines.

"As a result of the hard landing of the Airbus plane, traveling from Zhukovsky to Simferopol, 23 passengers, including five children, have been hospitalized out of the total 226 passengers," the Health Ministry said.

"The condition of those injured is assessed as moderately grave, closer to satisfactory," the ministry added.

A total of 20 first aid teams and an aircraft of the air medical service have been sent to the site of the accident, the ministry went on to say.

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova has taken providing medical assistance to the injured passengers under control, the ministry noted.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Moscow Russia Simferopol SITE From Airport

Recent Stories

Media registration for 2019-20 season closes on FR ..

1 minute ago

About 250 Refugees Left Syria's Rukban Camp - Russ ..

1 minute ago

Over 50 Prisoners Injured in Riot at Detention Fac ..

1 minute ago

High-Ranking Taliban Commander Killed in Airstrike ..

29 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Vows to Seek Reunification With ..

40 minutes ago

Hong Kong Airport Back to Normal Operation After P ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.