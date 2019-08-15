Twenty-Three People Hospitalized After A321 Plane Hard Landing - Russian Health Ministry

A total of 23 people, including five children, have been hospitalized as a result of the emergency landing of the Airbus A321 airliner in the Moscow region, the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A total of 23 people, including five children, have been hospitalized as a result of the emergency landing of the Airbus A321 airliner in the Moscow region, the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Simferopol-bound aircraft was forced to make a hard landing soon after taking off from the Moscow region's Zhukovsky Airport after seagulls were sucked into both of its engines.

"As a result of the hard landing of the Airbus plane, traveling from Zhukovsky to Simferopol, 23 passengers, including five children, have been hospitalized out of the total 226 passengers," the Health Ministry said.

"The condition of those injured is assessed as moderately grave, closer to satisfactory," the ministry added.

A total of 20 first aid teams and an aircraft of the air medical service have been sent to the site of the accident, the ministry went on to say.

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova has taken providing medical assistance to the injured passengers under control, the ministry noted.