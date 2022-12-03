UrduPoint.com

Twitter Received Requests From Biden, Trump Teams To Review Content - Reporter Citing Docs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Twitter Received Requests From Biden, Trump Teams to Review Content - Reporter Citing Docs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The social media company Twitter received requests from a variety of US political actors, including the Biden campaign, to review content on the platform, author Matt Taibbi reported in coordination with Twitter chief Elon Musk.

"By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: 'More to review from the Biden team.' The reply would come back: 'Handled,'" Taibbi said, citing internal documents.

Taibbi shared what appears to be an internal email with links to Twitter posts shared by the Biden team with Twitter employees.

In 2020, requests were received and honored from both Joe Biden's campaign and then-US President Donald Trump, Taibbi said.

However, Democrats had more channels with Twitter than Republicans, Taibbi added.

Taibbi is disclosing information on Twitter's links with political actors as part of "The Twitter Files," released in collaboration with Musk. The files focus on how Twitter blocked stories regarding Hunter Biden's laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 US Presidential election.

