Two Explosions Strike Kabul Leaving People Injured - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

Two explosions struck the capital of Afghanistan, one of them left several people injured, a security forces source in Kabul told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Two explosions struck the capital of Afghanistan, one of them left several people injured, a security forces source in Kabul told Sputnik on Saturday.

The first explosion occurred in Dasht-e-Barchi in District 13 of western Kabul and resulted in several people injured. The second blast went off in a different neighborhood of the same district, but there are no reports of the injured yet.

Earlier this year, as the foreign troops began leaving the country, the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) sped up their offensive. On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, which sent many foreigners and Afghans who had worked with the foreign forces rushing to the airport.

The evacuation was made even more chaotic by several attacks claimed by a local branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The Taliban said shortly after entering Kabul that they would not allow any terrorist organization to operate in Afghanistan.

On August 31, the US troops left Afghanistan, putting an end to a mission that lasted nearly 20 years. A few weeks later, the Taliban said they took control of the initially rebellious province of Panjshir in the north of the country. The Taliban later announced the composition of its provisional government.