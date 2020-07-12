Two Injured, 2 Missing as Fire Hits Plant in Southeast China - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) At least two people have been injured, and two others are missing after a fire broke out at an energy company in the city of Longyan in southeast China's Fujian province, official media reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), citing an eyewitness, the incident took place at the site during maintenance work.

Local firefighters have arrived at the scene, CGTN reported, adding that the search and rescue operations were underway.