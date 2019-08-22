UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terrorists - Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:15 PM

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terrorists - Statement

Two Israeli Arabs have been charged with supporting the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the Israeli police and the Israel Security Agency said Thursday in a joint statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Two Israeli Arabs have been charged with supporting the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the Israeli police and the Israel Security Agency said Thursday in a joint statement.

"The two men were detained on suspicion of acting against national security on behalf of the IS," the statement read.

According to the security officials, Amin Yasin, who was studying medicine in Slovakia, and Ali Armush were detained in July in the northern Israeli city of Tamra.

The men allegedly downloaded files on their computers containing information concerning the IS, including instructions on how to make a weapon and devices for terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Israel Russia Slovakia July Arab Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic ..

5 minutes ago

European countries asked to put pressure on Modi: ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Commit Another Attack in Afghanistan as El ..

5 minutes ago

State Dept. Claims Russia May Have Conducted Nucle ..

6 minutes ago

Kohli falls cheaply as Windies put India on back f ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.