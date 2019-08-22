Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terrorists - Statement

Two Israeli Arabs have been charged with supporting the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the Israeli police and the Israel Security Agency said Thursday in a joint statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Two Israeli Arabs have been charged with supporting the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ), the Israeli police and the Israel Security Agency said Thursday in a joint statement.

"The two men were detained on suspicion of acting against national security on behalf of the IS," the statement read.

According to the security officials, Amin Yasin, who was studying medicine in Slovakia, and Ali Armush were detained in July in the northern Israeli city of Tamra.

The men allegedly downloaded files on their computers containing information concerning the IS, including instructions on how to make a weapon and devices for terrorist attacks.