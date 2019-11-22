UrduPoint.com
Two Jailed In France For Murder, Torture Of Three Elderly People

A court in France has jailed three young men for the maximum sentences allowed after convicting them of the murder and torture of three elderly people in 2017

Moulins, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A court in France has jailed three young men for the maximum sentences allowed after convicting them of the murder and torture of three elderly people in 2017.

The court in the central region of Allier found the two men, now aged 20 and 21, guilty of the murder "accompanied by acts of torture and barbarity" of Ginette and Massimo Degl'Innocenti, 85 and 71, and Jeannine Ponce, 74, in March 2017 in the central town of Montlucon.

The Degl'Innocentis were found dead in their apartment on March 3, 2017. Massimo was lying in a pool of blood while his wife, who was recovering from a stroke, was found dead in her bed.

A few days later Ponce was also found in a pool of blood in her home.

One of the suspects was given a life sentence and the other 30 years in jail -- in his case the maximum allowed as he was a minor at the time of the attacks.

