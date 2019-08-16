Two Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Alabama State University - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:55 PM
Two people were killed and three others were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, in a shooting that occurred near Alabama State University in the US city of Montgomery, media reported
Police arrived at the scene at 7:15 p.m.
Thursday (00:15 GMT on Friday), where they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the Al.com news website said.
Montgomery police later said the second victim had also died, according to the media outlet.
Three other adult males were taken to local hospitals with injuries. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.