Two Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting Near Alabama State University - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Two people were killed and three others were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, in a shooting that occurred near Alabama State University in the US city of Montgomery, media reported.

Police arrived at the scene at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday (00:15 GMT on Friday), where they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the Al.com news website said.

Montgomery police later said the second victim had also died, according to the media outlet.

Three other adult males were taken to local hospitals with injuries. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.