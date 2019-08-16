UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Alabama State University - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:55 PM

Two people were killed and three others were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, in a shooting that occurred near Alabama State University in the US city of Montgomery, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Two people were killed and three others were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, in a shooting that occurred near Alabama State University in the US city of Montgomery, media reported.

Police arrived at the scene at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday (00:15 GMT on Friday), where they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the Al.com news website said.

Montgomery police later said the second victim had also died, according to the media outlet.

Three other adult males were taken to local hospitals with injuries. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

