Two NATO Frigates to Arrive in Finland From First Military Drills After Accession - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Two NATO frigates will visit Finland's Helsinki from April 13-16 following their participation in the first naval exercises in the Baltic Sea after the country's accession into the military alliance, the Finnish Navy said on Thursday.

"Two frigates deployed with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) visit Helsinki from 13th to 16th April 2023. Before arrival they participated in an exercise organized by the Coastal Fleet," the statement read.

The visiting ships are German frigate Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Portuguese frigate NRP Bartolomeu Dias, the document also said, adding that the vessels would be closed to public during their stay.

"On their way to Helsinki both frigates exercised together with the Finnish Coastal Fleet's vessels in the Gulf of Finland on Wednesday 12th April.

The PASSEX (Passing exercise) developed interoperability between the participating vessels in producing situation picture and in navigation," the statement added.

The Finnish warships Purunpaae, Raahe 71 and Porvoo participated in the drills, according to the navy.

On April 4, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto handed over the document on the country's NATO accession to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, thus officially making Finland the 31st member of the alliance. Finland decided to apply to join NATO in May 2022 in light of the Ukrainian conflict. At first, its application was signed by 28 out of 30 NATO members, since Hungary and Turkey were not prepared to ratify it. In spring 2023, Hungary and Turkey approved Finland's accession to NATO.