Two People Dead, 16 Injured as Terrorists Open Mortar Fire at Nigeria's Maiduguri -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Terrorists from the Boko Haram group, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (banned in Russia), have opened mortar fire at the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, leaving 2 people dead and 16 more injured.

The attack took place on late Thursday when people were preparing for the celebrations of the Eid al-Adha, one of the most important Muslim holidays, the PRNigeria news outlet reported.

The mines fell in three districts of the city, causing panic among its residents.

Officers of the police Explosive Ordinance Detection (EOD) have been sent to the city to investigate the incident.

Boko Haram is infamous for numerous attacks and abductions in the western African region. Nigeria, along with Niger, Cameroon, and Chad, are engaged in military operations combating the militants.

