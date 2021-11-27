UrduPoint.com

Two People Injured In Fire At Explosives Plant In Western Russia - Local Authorities

Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:19 PM

Two people were injured as a result of a fire at the Sverdlov plant in Russia's Dzerzhinsk, local authorities said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Two people were injured as a result of a fire at the Sverdlov plant in Russia's Dzerzhinsk, local authorities said on Saturday.

"According to the local Ministry of Health, two people were injured.

An ambulance is working on site," the press service of the government of the Nizhny Novgorod region said.

The plant manufactures industrial explosives, among other things.

The governor of the region, Gleb Nikitin, told his deputy David Melik-Guseynov to ensure all victims of the accident get the necessary medical assistance.

Fire brigades are working on the site. No threat to the life of the citizens of Dzerzhinsk has been reported.

