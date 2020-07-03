Two police officers were killed and five others wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan, TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a security source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Two police officers were killed and five others wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan, TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a security source.

According to TOLOnews, the incident occurred on Friday morning in Baghlan's Nahrin district.

Nahrin police chief Abdul Waris is reportedly among those injured.

National defense and security forces conduct joint counterterror operations across Afghanistan amid the long ongoing fight between the government and the Taliban radical movement. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has also strengthened its influence in the conflict-stricken country.